3 with ties to Red Wings die in Russian jet crash

DETROIT (AP) - Officials say three men who have ties to the Detroit Red Wings organization are among at least 43 people killed when a Russian jet carrying the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey team crashed.

Among the dead are Lokomotiv coach Brad McCrimmon, who played and coached with the Red Wings; former Detroit defenseman Ruslan Salei; and Swedish goalie and ex-Wings prospect Stefan Liv.

It's being called 1 of the worst plane crashes ever involving a sports team. The International Ice Hockey Federation says 27 players on the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl team were killed Wednesday, along with two coaches and seven club officials.

McCrimmon was a Detroit assistant coach for the past three seasons. He was a defenseman who played 18 seasons in the NHL, including three with Detroit in the 1990s.

