Owners rebuy foreclosed homes, escape tax debt

DETROIT (AP) - Some Detroit homeowners and landlords are escaping property tax debts by rebuying their foreclosed properties at auction.

The Detroit News reports Wednesday (http://bit.ly/pUvksH ) that it identified about 200 of nearly 3,700 Detroit properties sold at auction last year that appeared to be bought back by owners.

In some cases, the names of relatives or different companies were used. The total in taxes and other debts wiped away was about $1.8 million.

The practice is legal under a loophole that's being looked at by city and Wayne County officials.

Some defend the practice, saying it allows people to keep their homes. Nearly 14,300 properties are due to be auctioned this fall.

Democratic state Sen. Tupac Hunter of Detroit has introduced legislation to ban buyers who owe back taxes.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.