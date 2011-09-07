Cleveland casino flooded with job applications

CLEVELAND (AP) - Job seekers eager to cash in on a casino opening early next year in Cleveland are flooding its operator with applications.

The Horseshoe Casino Cleveland began taking applications on its website Wednesday. A spokeswoman said more than 1,000 applications were received by mid-afternoon for 500 dealer and supervisor openings. Dealers will earn up to $40,000 a year, and supervisors will make $40,000 or more.

The application deadline is Sept. 30. More openings will be filled starting in December.

Rock Gaming President Matthew Cullen told reporters Wednesday in Columbus he wants the facility to be a catalyst for growth in downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland casino will be the first of 4 to open in Ohio. The others will be in Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo.

Online: http://www.horseshoecleveland.com

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

