Charges lessened in Ohio school fake-address case

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINSAP Legal Affairs Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio governor John Kasich has reduced the charges against a woman jailed for using her father's address to enroll her children in a neighboring school district.

Kelley Williams-Bolar, of Akron, served nine days in jail earlier this year for falsifying information on records that she used to send her daughters to a school outside the city.

She said her conviction for felony records tampering threatened her efforts to earn her teacher's license.

Kasich on Wednesday reduced Williams-Bolar's convictions from two felonies to two misdemeanors, saying the original penalty was excessive for what Williams-Bolar did.

Her attorney says the ruling will make it easier for Williams-Bolar to keep her job as a teacher's aide.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.