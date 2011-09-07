'Rocky Top' blares while Cincinnati practices

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - When quarterback Zach Collaros lines up behind center this week, the only thing he can hear is "Rocky Top."

Over and over.

Cincinnati coach Butch Jones has the song blaring through the speakers at Nippert Stadium this week, getting his Bearcats ready for a trip to play at Tennessee on Saturday. The song is played so loud that it's difficult for players to hear one another talk. Students walking near the on-campus stadium can't avoid it, either.

Jones says he likes the song because it's catchy and sticks in his head. He's getting his players used to hearing it so they don't get caught up in the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium, which seats more than 100,000 fans. Both teams are coming off season-opening wins.

