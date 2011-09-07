Experts say late boxer Gatti was murdered in '09

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) - Forensic experts say the evidence shows late boxer Arturo Gatti was murdered and didn't commit suicide.

They presented a report Wednesday gleaned during a 10-month investigation spearheaded by Gatti's former manager.

Gatti, a popular former junior welterweight champion, was found dead in an apartment he had rented with his family on the Brazilian seaside in 2009.

Brazilian police initially considered Gatti's wife a prime suspect. But they ultimately concluded Gatti had hung himself with a handbag strap.

Experts said Wednesday Gatti suffered a head injury before being strangled. They also said the strap he allegedly used wasn't strong enough to hold up his body.

Noted forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht says the position of the body and other evidence shows Gatti was the victim of strangulation.

