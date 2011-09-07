Second woman dies from OH crash caused by stop sign prank

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WBNS) - Authorities said a second woman has died after being involved in a crash that occurred because of a covered stop sign on Aug. 17.

Jeanne Shea, 80, was the driver of the car that ran a stop sign that was covered on Wednesday at the intersection of state Route 56 and Huber-Hitler Road.

Shea was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Family members said that the passenger was Shea's sister, Mary Spangler, 85, who died shortly after the crash.

Shea's car crashed into an SUV that was pulling a boat on a trailer.

Seth R. Stonerock, 19, and Derek W. Greenlee, 18, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with a traffic control device on Aug. 25.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office terminated the employment of the Corporal in the Communications Division, Kimberly Chapman, on Aug. 29 after an investigation proved she knew about a covered stop sign and did nothing about it.

