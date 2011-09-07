Man sentenced for Picadilly Apt. hit and run

Angel Wells died Friday after she was hit by a truck while crossing Alexis Road. Joseph Posadny, 50, of Temperance, MI, has been arrested and booked for aggravated vehicular homicide.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Joseph Posadny was sentenced Tuesday to three years in jail for the hit-and-run death of 28-year-old Angela Wells near the Picadilly apartments on Alexis Road.

He pleaded no contest and was found guilty July 29 of one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash. A more serious charge that included alcohol as a contributing factor in the crash was dropped.

The 51 year old Temperance, MI man was convicted of striking Wells with his pickup truck when she was crossing the street to show an apartment. He fled the scene but was late found.

The Toledo Blade reports Posadny's driver's license has been suspended for 15 years.

