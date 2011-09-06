Perrysburg unveils Twin Towers artifact

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - While Americans get ready to mark the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend, the city of Perrysburg has brought the tragedy home.

The city unveiled Tuesday night an artifact--a twisted piece of metal--from the World Trade Center.

Perrysburg firefighters lined up. Parents brought their children. They all waited for the display to be revealed.

When the tarp was lifted, the 4 foot long door frame from one of the Twin Towers appeared, twisted, rusted, destroyed by the force of the collapse.

"We can walk through a door one day and maybe not walk out of that door again. So when we enter doors we need to think about: Are we doing our best?" pondered Perrysburg Mayor Nelson Evans.

The door was flanked by pictures of the Towers before and after the attacks. Officer Jim Williams and Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn stood on either side too.

Both were Perrysburg Police Officers on 9/11 and went to New York to patrol and clean up.

"We felt good that we were able to allow New York officers to have a day off, to have some time to spend with their family because they had been working 14 to 16 hours a day," Wasylyshyn said.

Sharon Young was reminded of those who did not come home. "It's a sad site to see too, with all the lives that were lost and that. And hope it never happens again and I think people just have to give their thanks to the Lord and take care of themselves."

The door frame will be on display in the atrium of the municipal building for the time being. Eventually it will be moved around to the library and to the schools in Perrysburg. It's not only a connection with history, it's also an eye-opening educational tool.

The New York Port Authority sent the artifact to the city.

