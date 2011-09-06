Officers involved in fatal chase released from hospital

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two Toledo police officers are out of the hospital after Police Chief Mike Navarre said Officers David O'Brien and James Mawer pursued armed robbery suspect Brian Lipp the wrong way down Interstate 75 Saturday.

Navarre says an internal investigation on the pursuit which led to the death of Toledo driver Larry Collins will take a significant amount of time.

Police say O'Brien and Mawer spotted Lipp as he was driving up an off ramp to I-75 North and he was driving southbound.

Navarre says it's up to his individual officers to pursue a suspect based on policy. The chief said the officers made the decision to follow Lipp the wrong way and stayed on the shoulder of the interstate.

Once Lipp veered right, the chief said Collin hit O'Brien and Mawer head on.

"There's no way those officers would have done what they were doing if they didn't feel it would make a difference," Toledo Mayor Mike Bell said during a press conference Saturday, hours after the deadly crash.

Navarre said he went to the crash scene and the officers' decision to pursue was beneficial to other drivers.

"One witness said she saw the police car and that's what caused her to pull over right away," Navarre said.

Navarre said he has reviewed the three minute dash cam video from Mawer and O'Brien's patrol car. He said he will not release it to the public just yet.

As for the city's pursuit policy, Navarre says it was last changed 12 years ago. That's when an officer's requirement of going no faster than 20 mph over the posted speed limit was abolished. That's when the city added that supervisors must be notified of a pursuit during a pursuit and make the decision of when to end a pursuit.

Navarre said no supervisor ordered Mawer and O'Brien to stop their pursuit this weekend.

As for pursuit policies for other agencies, Lucas County Sheriff James Telb said his deputies must have approval from a command officer to pursue before the pursuit even begins. He said that command officer will also determine how fast a deputy can go and when to stop. Sheriff Telb says his agency stays conservative when the dangers of a pursuit increases.

"To others who may be parking their cars, in the streets, crossing an intersection or other vehicles, the command officer will say, ‘Knock it off, stop,'" Telb said.

On average, the sheriff's department pursues 15 suspects a year.

Toledo police pursue 150 to 175 suspects a year.

Both Mawer and O'Brien are suffering with broken bones. Both have been on the force for more than 25 year and Mawer has been investigated once before when he shot and killed a man in Point Place in October of 2009. Police at the time said the man was bipolar and was trying to use deadly force on another officer. Mawer's shooting was ruled justified.

On average, police say one in every four pursuits results in injury, one in every three pursuits ends in an accident and one in every 100 pursuits ends in death.

