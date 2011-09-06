New livestock rules heralded by both sides

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

(WTOL) - New, comprehensive standards for the care of livestock, set to take effect in Ohio in late September, will affect farmers who raise all varieties of livestock. Ohio is among the first states to enact sweeping livestock rules, and people on both sides of the issue are calling them a success in compromise.

People in the agriculture community and animal welfare activists agree the new rules, which take effect Sept. 29, are acceptable. This is the first time a uniform set of standards will apply to food and agriculture, Ohio's top industry.

The rules affect the management, transportation and shelter of livestock and were developed by the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board, which sought input from consumers, the agriculture industry and the animal welfare activists.

"By having everybody at the table and making the decisions, it allowed both sides to present their issues and come to some common ground," said Roger Burtchin, who owns Burtchin Farms in Pemberville.

Over time, the rules will eliminate gestation stalls for hogs, ban battery cages for new poultry farms and eliminate veal crates and tail docking on cattle farms.

Those who violate the rules can face fines of up to $10,000.

"Ohio has really been a lagging state in animal protection, and now we're really going from lagging to leading, which is a positive thing," John Dinon, Executive Director of the Toledo Area Humane Society, said. "The way that we've come together and been able to compromise is just phenomenal."

Burtchin, who handles food and animal issues for the Wood County Farm Bureau, says he won't have to make many changes to his farm.

He says well-treated animals produce better food, and the standards will make sure all livestock producers play by the same rules.

"In any business, there's always someone that tries to cut corners, and when that happens, these guidelines will keep them within that realm of what's acceptable," Burtchin said.

Dinon said the new standards are a good start and that animal activists are also pushing for an Ohio bill against puppy mills and a bill to make cockfighting a felony.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.