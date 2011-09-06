Toledo man killed in automobile crash in Kentucky

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WTOL) - A Toledo man is dead after a fatal crash on I-64 in Shelby County, Kentucky.

Randall Thornton, 50, died around 5:08 a.m. Tuesday from multiple blunt force injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Thornton was the vice president of Pit Bull Express shipping company. His common-law wife is the president of the company

Thornton's body will be shipped to Ohio.