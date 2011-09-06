City Council fails to gather enough votes to overturn Bell's veto

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A line-item veto from Toledo Mayor Mike Bell has been upheld, which prevents an additional $750,000 being spent on street resurfacing.

On Tuesday, council voted 8-4 to override, but 9 votes were needed.

Councilman Phil Copeland was absent 2 weeks ago when council voted to earmark more money for resurfacing, and he agrees that's where the money needs to go.

"People want these roads repaved. That's all I hear about," said Copeland.

Toledoans living along the 600 block of Yondota St. in East Toledo want their block repaved.

"I think we need work around here where our neighbors are at, Promenade Park can take care of itself", said JoNessa Disbrow.

"I drive down there all the time and after a while it does damage to your cars," said Glen Spraglin.

A proposal from the mayor to spend the $750,000 for improvements at Promenade Park received a first reading and could be voted on in two weeks.

If council rejects that request, the money would remain in the city's capital improvements fund.

