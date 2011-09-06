Clyde Green Springs Schools asking for $4.9 million levy

CLYDE, OH (WTOL) - The Clyde Green Springs School District is bringing a sense of urgency to voters this fall, as the district prepares to ask voters to approve a $4.9 million levy. It will be the third time the school district has asked voters to approve this levy request in just six months. Voters defeated requests in May and August.

"I don't think there are a lot of people that are anti-school, they're just anti-tax. Its hard to pinpoint exactly what effect that will have," said Gregg Elchert, Superintendent.

The Clyde-Green Springs Schools Board has approved a list of cuts, to be executed only if the levy request fails.

The district will eliminate all high school bussing, K-12 field trips and music performances for elementary students. It has also created a pay-to-play fee of $50 per student, per sport.

Even if the levy passes, Elchert said the pay-to-play fee will stay. If the levy fails, it will increase.

"We have to balance the budget. The only way to balance the budget if were not going to get additional revenue, as to make additional cuts," said Elchert.

District leaders have already cut $1.6 million dollars from its budget in the past three years, but Elchert said the district simply needs more money to operate to fill the holes from cuts in state and federal funding.

"We're very proud to have received an 'Excellent with Distinction' rating for this year, and we think our community expects that. We know what it takes to provide that. If we have to go back and cut an additional million dollars from our budget, its going to make it very difficult to achieve that," said Elchert.

The 3-year, $4.9 million levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home and additional $150 dollars every year. It is a new tax and would generate $1.08 million dollars of funding for the district. Elchert said it is something of a "do or die" moment for the school district.

"The way property taxes work in Ohio, if we don't pass it in November, we'll get no collection in 2012," said Elchert. "So it's a situation where we're going to have to cut a million dollars, about the amount of the levy from our budget, for 2012-2013."

Elchert said the school district plans on going door to door this fall. It will kick off its levy campaign this week, with a tailgate party for teachers.

