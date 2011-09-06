Man held on $1M bond in case of impregnated girl

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - A 28-year-old Macomb County man is being held on a $1 million bond on charges that he sexually assaulted and impregnated a girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter.

Trevaun Brooks was arraigned Tuesday in Mount Clemens District Court on first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Members of the Macomb County sheriff's enforcement team arrested Brooks on Monday afternoon at a home in Warren, just north of Detroit.

The girl is now 12 and gave birth Aug. 9. She and the newborn are in the care of state Child Protective Services.

She originally told authorities the baby's father was a 15-year-old acquaintance.

Brooks was arrested at the home of another girlfriend. His preliminary examination is set for Sept. 19.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Brook's attorney.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.