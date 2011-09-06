BG man in custody for Put-In-Bay murder

Zachary Brody, 27, has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Phil Masterson's body was found in a wooded area near the Island Club on South Bass Island Tuesday afternoon.

PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WTOL) - Authorities said a man is in custody and has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of Phil Masterson, 25, of Westlake, Ohio,

Masterson was found dead in Put-in-Bay, OH, Tuesday.

Authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Zachary Brody, 27, of Wednesday. Brody was taken into custody later in the afternoon.

The police report lists Brody's address as being on Campbell Hill Drive in Bowling Green.

He is being held without bond and will be arraigned in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrived on the island early Wednesday morning and left with the Masterson's body on the 8 a.m. ferry.

Masterson's body is now at the Lucas Co. Coroner's Office awaiting autopsy. No word about when the autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Sheriff Bob Bratton said Masterson was reported missing by his family. The family traveled to the island Tuesday to look for him and his two brothers discovered the body around 3 p.m.

According to police, Masterson traveled to Put-in-Bay with a group. While there, Masterson and Brody became involved in an altercation.

