Abortion foes endorse Ohio health care amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The anti-abortion group Ohio Right to Life is throwing its support behind a ballot issue that seeks to keep the government from requiring people to buy health insurance.

The organization said Tuesday it was endorsing what's called the Health Care Freedom Amendment. The proposed amendment to the state's constitution would prohibit any law from forcing Ohioans to participate in a health care system.

Voters will decide the issue on Nov. 8.

Opponents of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul are hoping to use the amendment to legally challenge the federal law.

A spokeswoman for the anti-abortion group says it plans to urge its more than 40,000 members across the state to back the amendment and encourage others to support it.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.