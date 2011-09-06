Ohio State students find body in off-campus apt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say some Ohio State University seniors found the body of a suspected burglar and a lot of blood when they returned to their off-campus apartment from a Labor Day weekend away.

Columbus police Sgt. Steven Little tells The Columbus Dispatch investigators believe the man broke a window to enter the apartment and severed an artery on his arm in the process.

Little says the apparent intruder "sat down on the floor and bled to death." Police believe the man died Sunday or Monday, when the body was found.

Student Nick Bockey tells WBNS-TV he and his roommates moved into the apartment last week. He says he's now thinking about moving out.

Police on Tuesday said the dead man was Darin Moore, whose last known address is in Columbus.

