Ohio marks 9/11 by honoring safety forces, victims

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ministers will honor emergency responders and in some cases bless their equipment as Ohioans commemorate the Sept. 11 terror attacks at religious services, prayer gatherings, football games and even a corn maze.

The corn field at the Niederman Family Farm in southwest Ohio has been cut with an image of the twin towers and the words "Always Remembered Never Forgotten."

On Friday, the governor is expected to participate in a solemn Statehouse ceremony, and thousands of flags will be displayed on the lawn to represent those who died.

Churches throughout Ohio are having services honoring safety forces, and a variety of religious groups have organized interfaith prayer gatherings in several cities. Many weekend sporting events also will take time out for tributes to the victims and the military.

