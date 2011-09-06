Valve blamed for about 700 gallon wastewater spill

MONTAGUE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a leaking air relief valve caused about 700 gallons of raw wastewater to spill in West Michigan.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/mVFldc) the leak was reported Monday night in Montague and stopped soon afterward.

Officials say the wastewater spilled onto a paved area and drained into a nearby storm sewer that discharges into White Lake.

Authorities say there's no threat to public health.

Information from: The Muskegon Chronicle, http://www.mlive.com/muskegon

