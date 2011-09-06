Rosie O'Donnell show seeks Crystal Bowersox fans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rosie O'Donnell show seeks Crystal Bowersox fans

"American Idol" runner up Crystal Bowersox performs on the show. "American Idol" runner up Crystal Bowersox performs on the show.

A new Rosie O'Donnell show is beginning soon on the Oprah Winfrey Network. It's called "The Rosie Show."

Producers of the show sent out a tweet on Tuesday asking for the biggest Crystal Bowersox fans. On the show's website, they state the following:

"Are you a HUGE Crystal Bowersox fan? Have you been following her career journey since American Idol ? Were you tuned in weekly to see what would happen next? Were your fingers glued to your phone voting for Crystal every week? Were you first in line when she released her album, Farmer's Daughter? Do you croon to every word of her soulful sound? If you are Crystal Bowersox's BIGGEST fan The Rosie Show wants to hear from you! E-mail us and tell us why you are a HUGE fan!!!"

Click to view and fill out the form.

