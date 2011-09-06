Central Toledo home fire investigated as arson

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Investigators are saying an early morning house fire in central Toledo was intentionally set.

Fire crews say it began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Tecumseh near Pulaski.

According to investigators, fires were set in both the front and back of the home.

A woman and her baby lived there, but they weren't home at the time.

