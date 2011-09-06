Police investigate possible robbery at north Toledo school

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating a break-in and robbery that occurred at an elementary school in north Toledo.

The incident at Chase STEM Academy happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspects are believed to be two teens. They believe the teens did steal items after they broke into the school, although the case is still under investigation.

The suspects ran into the woods behind the school.

Police are currently working with school security to determine what was taken.

The school is part of Toledo Public Schools.

