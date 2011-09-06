Suspect crashes vehicle after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A man is recovering with minor injuries after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole during a north Toledo police chase.

It happened on Stickney Avenue near Matzinger around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they approached the man's car because it looked suspicious. The man fled. After a brief chase, police say he lost control and hit a poll.

Investigation following the crash revealed the car was stolen and also contained items that were stolen during a burglary.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

