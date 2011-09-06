Fulton County raising funds for 9-11 Memorial

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) - As always, rides and food brought the crowds in to the Fulton County fair, but at the back of the fairgrounds is a relic of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The 12-foot steel beam is from the north tower of the World Trade Center that came down that terrible day. The Wauseon Fire Department was awarded one of the 1,500 pieces of steel that will help Americans remember the tragedy all over the country.

Wauseon native Carolyn Smith described her emotions while touching the beam, saying, "It brings tears to your eyes, it really does. All these people and all the potential they had and they're gone."

Her husband, Glen Smith, added, "The thing that impressed me was how massive it is. And then, like you say, to realize how many of those were like that and all the weight they were bearing."

In June, crowds lined the streets as the steel beam was rolled in from New York. The beam has been a part of parades all summer in the area and many firefighters have also been moved by what they've seen.

"Our civilization and our way of life has changed since then. And to now look at this piece of metal that was actually part of that tower kind of makes it sink in a little more," said Chief Robert Stillion of the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.

The remarkable steel beam will have a permanent home in Wauseon. They are currently raising money for the Fulton County 9/11 Memorial to be built at the Fulton County fairgrounds.

To pay for it, they're selling sweatshirts and T-shirts, some with images of the steel beam. Visitors to the fair can also drop donations into a firefighter's boot at the display.

One fire official said the tentative timetable for having the memorial ready, is for the next 9/11 anniversary in 2012.

Gabe Barber was also impressed by the relic. He said, "That's a lot of steel and there is a picture over in one of the scrapbooks of another one, just twisted, and it's mind-blowing."

The beam will be guarded 24 hours a day until the fair ends on Thursday. On Sunday, the actual 10-year anniversary of the attacks, it will be taken to a memorial service in Metamora, OH.

It will then move back to the Wauseon Fire Department until the memorial is completed.

