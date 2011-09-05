Tea party calls on Obama to rebuke union chief

WASHINGTON (AP) - A tea party group is calling for President Barack Obama to condemn what it says is "inappropriate and uncivil rhetoric" by the president of the Teamsters union.

Obama spoke Monday at a Labor Day rally in Detroit. Teamsters President Jim Hoffa was among the early speakers.

Hoffa urged Obama to use supporters at the rally as an army to, as Hoffa put it, "take out" the tea partyers. Obama was not on the stage when Hoffa spoke.

The chairwoman of the Tea Party Express, Amy Kremer, says Hoffa's remarks are "dangerous and irresponsible" and "a call for violence." She says Hoffa should apologize and Obama should rebuke him.

The White House is declining to comment on the flap.

Teamsters spokeswoman Leigh Strope says Hoffa's remarks reflect the anger of workers.

