Streak of violent crimes on a major upswing in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Detectives in Lucas County say armed robberies in the Springfield Township area jumped by over 100 percent this year and the majority of the cases took place in the last month.

Detectives said they have investigated nearly ten armed robberies this year, which is more than double the number of robberies at this point last year.

The summer started in Springfield Township with a teenage clerk at a McCord carryout was sprayed in the face with WD-40 and was then beaten down by a violent robber.

The summer ended with a guest at the Red Roof Inn being robbed at gunpoint and another out of town guest robbed and shot at the Quality Inn.

In August alone there were five armed robberies:

The Stop and Go on McCord Street on Aug. 4,

The Circle K on Dorr Street on Aug 6,

The Red Roof Inn along I-475 on Aug. 26,

The Red Roof Inn and the Quality Inn on Aug. 27.

Deputies made three arrests in the motel shootings - Deonte Rozier, 19, Torian Bowen, 19, and Kelvin Bowen, 23.

As police continue to crackdown on crime, deputies want neighbors to practice safety in numbers and keep windows and doors locked.

