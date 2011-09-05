Unions use labor Day Parade to voice opinions on Issue 2

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo's annual Labor Day parade took on a new meaning for some Monday morning. Several local unions used the downtown event to express their opinion on state Issue 2.

"We come down every single year because we like to support our union because our union has always supported us," said Nicholas Szyskowski, a union member.

While it is not new for union members to participate in the parade, it was the first year for some workers. Many said it was Issue 2 that brought them out.

"The country is going through a lot, so we need to come together and support one another," said Charles Williams, another union member.

Union workers clad themselves in red with shirts proclaiming "we are one."

The unions urged voters to say ‘no' to Issue 2 on the November ballot. Voting ‘no' repeals the controversial Senate Bill 5, which limits public employee's collective bargaining rights.

"This is an unfair bill," said Dan Desmond, vice president of the Toledo Firefighters Union. "I don't think there's anything wrong with people sitting down and negotiating civilly and cooperatively to get what's best for both sides."

Since the bill passed by a narrow margin back in March, union leaders said they have seen their members getting more involved.

"Issue 2 has certainly brought a lot of people together," Desmond said. "It just kind of solidifies our unity for each other."

Those who support the collective bargaining bill said it will help local governments with cutting costs.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.