Trooper critically hurt during I-96 traffic stop

LeROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - State police say a 27-year-old trooper was critically injured when a car struck him while he was making a traffic stop on Interstate 96 east of Lansing.

Drew Spencer was airlifted to the University of Michigan medical center in Ann Arbor, where hospital representative Sam Jessie says he remained in critical condition Monday morning. Jessie says the hospital mistakenly reported earlier that Spencer's condition had been upgraded to serious.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ingham County's LeRoy Township, near Webberville.

State police say Spencer and his partner stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on eastbound I-96 and were returning to their patrol car when another vehicle struck the patrol car and Spencer.

The 49-year-old Novi man driving the car that struck Spencer had non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.