46,000 in Michigan still out from earlier storms

DETROIT (AP) - Tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power, two days after severe thunderstorms hit lower Michigan.

Utilities say about 46,000 of the 176,000 affected customers still lack electrical service Monday, though most will be back on line by day's end.

Saturday's storms interrupted service to 120,000 DTE Energy Co. customers, and spokesman Leonard Singer says 45,000 were still off line early Monday.

He says crews are working around the clock to restore power, and most people will have it back by day's end, with a few having to wait another day.

CMS Energy Corp. spokesman Kevin Keane says about 1,000 of its 56,000 affected customers remained without power Monday, and all should be back on by day's end.

