Honda recalls 962,000 cars worldwide

TOKYO (AP) - Honda Motor Co. says it will recall a total of 962,000 cars worldwide to fix power windows and computer systems.

Honda will recall 936,000 units of the Fit subcompact, CR-V crossover and Fit Aria in North America, Asia, Europe and Africa, the company said Monday. The Fit is called Jazz in some overseas markets, while the Fit Aria is also known as City.

Honda says the recall was prompted by defects in driver's-side power window switch units, which could potentially melt and catch fire.

It will also recall 26,000 CR-Z compact hybrids globally due to programming problems with the engine control unit.

There have been no injuries because of the defects, Honda says.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.