Federal report blames cities, farms for Ohio algae

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new federal report says Ohio cities are just as much to blame as its farms for toxic algae polluting Lake Erie.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/qe3Za6 ) reports that a U.S. Geological Survey study found sewage plants in Detroit, Toledo and other lakeside cities contribute just as much phosphorus to the lake as manure and fertilizer runoff from farms.

Phosphorus is a byproduct of sewage, fertilizers and manure and is responsible for the toxic blue-green algae that excrete liver and nerve toxins which can sicken people and kill fish and wildlife.

The algae threaten Lake Erie's $10 billion-a-year fishing and tourism industry.

Ohio-based scientists previously thought that farm runoff was responsible for as much as 60% of phosphorus in Lake Erie.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

