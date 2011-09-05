Toledo hopes to add another big-time upset

By RUSTY MILLER

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - As bad as things have been on the national stage for Ohio State's football program the last nine months, the Buckeyes remain the kings of the Buckeye state.

That's what it's like when you go 32,844 days since your last loss to a backyard opponent.

Suspensions, NCAA investigations, a vacated season, a deposed coach and a departed quarterback have stung Ohio State. But by virtue of Saturday's 42-0 beatdown of Akron, the Buckeyes continue to maintain their in-state dominance within Ohio's borders.

The Buckeyes are 42-0-1 against other Ohio teams since their last loss, a 7-6 setback to Oberlin during native son Warren Harding's administration back in 1921.

Next up is Toledo, which comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

