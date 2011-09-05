Boy stuck with needle in Ohio movie theater

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police are trying to figure out who purposefully wedged a needle into the back of an Ohio movie theater seat, sending an 8-year-old boy to a hospital.

WBNS-TV reports that the child was stuck by the needle Sunday and was taken to a Columbus hospital, where his condition was not available. Put police say he is expected to be fine. His name hasn't been released.

Police say the device turned out to be a pen in which the ink cartridge had been replaced with a sewing needle. The needle and pen have been taken to a crime lab. Police went seat-to-seat inside the theater to look for any other needles.

The Columbus theater's management has not returned calls for comment as of Monday afternoon.

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

