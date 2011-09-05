More NW Ohio companies turning to solar power

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Solar power is being used by an increasing number of northwest Ohio companies wanting to save money on energy costs.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/orH1Pg ) reports that companies in the region say potential cost savings and financing deals that helped them afford the projects prompted their solar investments.

The newspaper reports that the largest solar project in northwest Ohio is an 84-acre array near Upper Sandusky. The $44 million array at the PSEG Wyandot Solar Farm began producing power in May 2010. It produces up to 15,000 megawatt hours of solar energy annually, enough to power 9,000 homes on a sunny day.

A study released by the Solar Energy Industries Association indicates commercial solar installations have become increasingly popular in the United States.

