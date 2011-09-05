Obama: Much work ahead to recover from recession

By JEFF KAROUB

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - President Barack Obama is telling thousands of union members and supporters in Detroit that there's "a lot of work to do" to repair the damage from the recession and bring the nation back to prosperity.

Obama spoke in downtown Detroit on Monday afternoon, where union backers held their annual Labor Day parade hours earlier.

Many of Monday morning's marchers say they hope Obama's visit will boost the labor movement, which has seen major setbacks in the past year.

Obama's speech comes three days ahead of his scheduled address to a joint session of Congress, in which he's expected to outline his job-creation plan in the face of a stagnating U.S. job market.

