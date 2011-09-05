Crowds gather to greet Obama and hear his Labor Day remarks in Detroit

DETROIT (WTOL) - A crowd estimated at 12,000 people lined up along the waterfront to chant "Obama" and "Four more years."

The 60 degree temperature with a brisk wind forced most to their keep jackets tightly zipped.

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO led off the Labor Day speeches, saying the union will work to make sure "That we don't let Michigan become a right to work for less state.

"If we pledge and follow through and stand up together, we can lift up Detroit, working families and America," Trumka said.

He was followed by Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, who said both she and the president will continue to speak out against anti-labor legislation being passed by legislatures across the nation.

" They say unions are the problem in this country, but they got it plain wrong," she said. "We need to speak out against governors who want to take our country backwards. This is not the time to be attacking collective bargaining," said Solis.



Earlier Monday, about three dozen people gathered on a remote tarmac at Metro Airport in Romulus Monday morning to wait for President Barack Obama to arrive for a Labor Day speech in downtown Detroit.

Casimir and Anna Brodak celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month and were able to get an invite to watch Air Force 1 land because their son Jason who lives in New York worked on Obama's campaign in 2008.

"We just celebrated our anniversary and now we get to meet the president," said Anna Brodak, 69, of Sterling Heights. "This is really exciting.

Casimir Brodak, 74, said if he had the opportunity to talk with the president, he would tell him to protect Social Security.

"I went to work for General Motors because of the medical coverage and now they took it away from us," he said. "So he needs to protect that for us."

Don Pullian, 47, of Grand Rapids, got up at 7:15 a.m. today to make the trip to Grand Rapids to watch Air Force 1. His brother works at the Pentagon and got him tickets for the event.

"I want to tell him he's doing a great job and my son wants to tell him that he thinks his wife is gorgeous," Pullian said, referring to son Andres, 19.

Also traveling with Pullian were his two other kids Briana, 12, and Cameron, 17.

Air Force One landed around 12:24 p.m. at Detroit Metro Airport. Obama was accompanied on the plane by Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, UAW leader Bob King, AFL-CIO Richard Trumka and Michigan Sen. Carl Levin.

They were greeted at the bottom of the stairs of Air Force One by Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano and Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.

Obama headed to a gated area on the tarmac where about six dozen supporters, including kids wrapped in blankets, cheered for him. He shook hand and high-fived a kid as supporters snapped pictures.

"See you later everybody," Obama said, waving goodbye. Crowd cheered.

One lady yelled: "Keep up the fight."

Earlier Ficano said he'll thank Obama for helping the auto industry and talk to him about the need for economic policy that drives up employment.

"The No. 1 topic is jobs," Ficano said shortly before Obama landed. "... Everything else pales in comparison."

Obama is speaking in Detroit to energized crowd.

One of those who was able to personally meet President Obama was Lilly Arbour, 13, from Rochester Hills. Arbour met President Obama in advance of his speech, finally completing her journey of meeting all of her 115 elected officials.

She had attended the State of Union in January with U.S. Rep. Gary Peters and met Vice President Joe Biden, making it to 114 out of 115.

Now Peters helped Lilly meet the president before he addressed the enthusiast union crowd near GM's Renaissance Center.

Obama signed a white paper with the list of her 115 elected officials. "Lilly - Dream Big Dreams," he wrote before his signature.

Asked what she thinks about returning to school and saying she spent her summer meeting the president? "Great!" she said.

