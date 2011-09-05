Aftermath of Lee threatens floods; Katia gains strength

MIAMI (AP) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Lee are dumping steady rain today on the already-soggy South.

The storm system is bringing scattered flooding and power outages, and it's forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Jackson, Miss.

It was downgraded overnight from a tropical depression.

Forecasters are warning it could cause inland flooding, especially in mountainous areas, in the coming days.

Authorities say a man drowned in Mississippi when he was swept away by floodwaters caused by heavy rains.

John Anderson was staying on a house boat in the marina of Coleman Park. A creek that naturally flows over the entrance of the park was swollen with floodwaters when Anderson and two others tried to cross the water in a car.

They had gotten out of the car and were in the process of being rescued when Anderson was swept away.

His body was found in the woods about 300 yards away.

Hurricane Katia

Hurricane Katia is getting stronger as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean.

By late Monday morning, Katia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 110 mph (177 kph). That makes Katia a strong Category 2 storm, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says it's possible Katia will get even stronger as the day goes on.

Hurricane specialist Todd Kimberlain says it's looking less likely that Katia will hit land but that wind from the storm could still affect the U.S. East Coast as it moves north. Kimberlain also says the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions should still keep an eye on Katia.

Katia is centered about 540 miles (869 kilometers) south of Bermuda and is moving northwest near 13 mph.

