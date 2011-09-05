Two men arrested after robbing a Marco's Pizza in Sylvania Twp.

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Two men are in custody after a robbery and police chase in Sylvania Township.

Police say Bryan Bigelow, 43, and Jordan Johnson, 19, held up the Marco's pizza at Central and McCord in Sylvania Township at 9:26 Sunday night.

The two fled the scene in a Jeep driven by Johnson.

About 15 minutes later, officers caught up with them and a pursuit began. The chase ended when the Johnson lost control of the SUV and crashed into a fence.

The Johnson was caught at the scene of the crash, but Bigelow was able to escape on foot. He was caught at 2:10 a.m. in the McCord and Hill area.

Both are now being held at the Lucas County Jail.

Bigelow and Johnson were arraigned Monday morning at the Lucas County Municipal Court.

Bigelow faces charges of robbery and obstructing official business. Johnson faces charges of felonious assault and complicity.

