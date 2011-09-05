Three overnight fires in the Glass City

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Labor Day got off to a fiery start in the Glass City as firefighters battled blazes at three different areas around Toledo.

All of them are being called suspicious.

The first fire sparked up at around 1 a.m. in east Toledo on Nevada Street.

It started inside a garage behind a vacant home. Neighbors told us at the scene that even though the home was vacant, they do see a lot of people going in and out.

The fire became so large flames spread to the back of the home. Fire crews told us they found evidence gasoline was used in the blaze.

An hour later in the 600 block of Spencer Street another house went up in flames. Fire crews said two fires were started in the house, one upstairs and the other downstairs.

No one was hurt and no one lived inside.

The third fire occurred on Fitchland Avenue in central Toledo near Detroit Avenue. Fire crews here told us this one was centered in the attic area. No one was hurt.

