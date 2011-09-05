Hostage situation on Islington peacefully resolved

TOLEDO, OHIO (WTOL) - A domestic violence dispute that led into a hostage situation has been peacefully resolved.

Police responded to a violent domestic dispute between a husband and his wife early Monday morning.

According to police, the dispute began just after five a.m. in the 500 block of Islington Street. The husband allegedly assaulted the wife and the wife managed the leave the house with one of their children.

The wife said her husband had a gun and was still inside the home with another of their children.

"We were told the suspect inside the house had a weapon. We heard there was a 10-year-old inside the house at the time," said Lieutenant David Mueller of the Toledo Police Department. "So we knocked to check the safety and we couldn't get an answer at the door so we set up a perimeter and call negotiators to go talk to him. Negotiators were able to talk him out of the house."

Police said the husband had been drinking. Police took the man into custody along with another man, 18, who had also been in the house.

After a comb through of the home, police told WTOL at the scene they found no gun.

The wife received treatment for her injuries at Saint Vincent's Medical Center.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.