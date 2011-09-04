Ohio to toughen standards on tutors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's school superintendent wants to toughen standards and oversight on the state's tutors after an investigation revealed hundreds of Columbus students were being taught in unsafe or ineffective operations.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/n1KPrA ) that superintendent Stan Heffner says the 270 groups receiving money to tutor Ohio students will have to reapply before the 2012-13 school year in order to keep receiving cash.

They will have to prove they're helping children and accurately charging for their services when they reapply.

Heffner wants to impose tougher standards on tutors, better measure their performance and help districts oversee those that participate in the federally-funded program.

The Ohio Department of Education will also start giving parents more information about tutors to help them make decisions over who will teach their children.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.