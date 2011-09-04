EPA awards $4.7 million for Great Lakes projects

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $4.7 million in grants to groups and government agencies in Michigan for Great Lakes cleanup projects.

A dozen grants are being parceled out to 11 recipients under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. That's the Obama administration's program to deal with system-wide problems in the region such as invasive species, habitat destruction and toxic pollution.

Among the awards announced Friday were $281,612 to Michigan Tech University for mapping harmful algal blooms in the lakes and $247,159 to Central Michigan University to establish gull exclusion zones at public beaches.

Also announced: $376,180 to the city of Whitehall for storm water management and $890,735 to the state Department of Environmental Quality for phosphorus reduction in the Pigeon Creek Watershed.

