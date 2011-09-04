Ky. Man, 33, drowns saving boy from Mich. river

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in western Michigan say a 33-year-old Kentucky man drowned while trying to rescue a boy who got too far out into the Thornapple River.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says the accident happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Caledonia Township, about 15 miles south-southeast of Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Press says (http://j.mp/qbcAbA ) that electrical engineer Siva Chekka of Louisville was in the river with the 11-year-old son of a friend when the boy ventured too far from shore.

Authorities say the boy made it back safely, but Chekka apparently slipped on a rock and was carried off by the current.

Kayakers and others searched several hours before finding his body. The newspaper says his family is returning his remains to his native India.

