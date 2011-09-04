Book explores 'Arab Detroit' in decade since 9/11

DETROIT (AP) - A book has been published that examines life in the Detroit area's Arab-American community in the decade since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"Arab Detroit 9/11: Life in the Terror Decade" was released this past week and is published by Wayne State University Press. The book incorporates academic, artistic and everyday voices and viewpoints from 1 of the most well-known and largest communities of Arabs outside the Middle East.

The essays explore the demography of and differences within the Arab community as well as the backlash and mobilization it experienced since 9/11.

The book's editors are University of Michigan anthropology professor Andrew Shryock, University of Michigan-Dearborn history professor Sally Howell and Henry Ford Community College anthropology professor Nabeel Abraham. They have written extensively about Detroit's Arab and Muslim communities.

