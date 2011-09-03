Tropical Storm Lee knocking out power and forcing evacuations as flood waters rise

(AP) - Bands of heavy rain and strong wind gusts from Tropical Storm Lee knocked out power to thousands in south Louisiana and Mississippi and prompted evacuations in bayou towns like Jean Lafitte, where water lapped at several front doors along the main highway Saturday morning.

In New Orleans Saturday Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined City officials as they outlined the City's preparedness plans for this weekend's heavy rain and wind event caused by Tropical Storm Lee. Mayor Landrieu declared a state of emergency for the City earlier today.

"We are continuing to prepare for a significant rain and wind event that could last into early next week," said Mayor Landrieu. "Tropical Storm Lee is unpredictable and slow-moving. The City and our partner agencies are taking all necessary steps to get ready. Now is not the time to panic; it's a time to prepare."

The sluggish storm stalled just before making landfall, and threatened to dump more than a foot of rain across the northern Gulf Coast and into the Southeast in coming days. No injuries were reported and there were only scattered reports of water entering low-lying homes and businesses.

