Browns release 17 to get roster to 63

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have released 17 players, getting first-year coach Pat Shurmur's roster to 63 in advance of submitting their final 53-man roster to the league.
Defensive back Coye Francies, a sixth-round pick in 2009, was among the players let go Saturday by the Browns, who went 5-11 last season under Eric Mangini. Francies played in eight games for Cleveland the past two seasons.
Also, the Browns terminated the contract of veteran wide receiver Demetrius Williams. He was signed last October after playing four seasons in Baltimore.
Starting tight end Ben Watson (hip) and linebacker Chris Gocong (neck) remain limited in practice because of injuries.
