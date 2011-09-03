Ohio State marching band director to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After 28 years directing the Ohio State University Marching band, Jon Woods is retiring after the 2011-12 academic year.

President Gordon Gee announced the retirement on Saturday before Ohio State shut out Akron 42-0.

Gee says Woods' legacy is incomparable and the university is grateful for his leadership.

At the age of 72, Woods has served as the full-time director longer than anybody else. His innovations, including using computers to chart band formations in the 1980s, won awards for the band and Woods himself.

Woods is also a professor of music education in the university's School of Music.

Assistant band director Jonathan Waters will take over as interim director for the 2012-13 academic year.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.