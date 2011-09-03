1 man believed responsible for 3 Lansing rapes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Police say one man is believed to be responsible for a series of 3 rapes within four months in Lansing.

WILX-TV reports the latest rape occurred Friday at a home on Lansing's south side.

The victim's elderly mother was asleep in the home during the assault and her car also was stolen.

The Lansing State Journal reports that police are increasing patrols in the area. The first attack was in May and the second was about two months later. Both were less than a mile from Friday's rape.

Police say a man wearing a white ski mask entered each of the three homes through open windows or unlocked doors.

