Woman killed, husband shot by man in home

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Oakland County are investigating the shooting death of an Independence Township woman and wounding of her husband by a man who later killed himself.

Sheriff's officials say a 19-year-old woman called 911 about 2:40 a.m. Saturday and said a man was in her home with a gun and she believed her parents had been shot.

Police arrived to find a 56-year-old woman and 50-year-old man shot. The woman later died at a local hospital. Her husband suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

A 25-year-old man was found shot to death in the home, about 30 miles northwest of Detroit. A handgun was next to his body.

The couple's daughter says she knew the man who had expressed interest her, but she told him she had a boyfriend.

